PBDSB backs proposal to sack, ban Abdul Hadi

KUCHING (Aug 26): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) fully supports Datuk Liwan Lagang’s proposal to sack Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang as special envoy to the Middle East and ban him from entering Sarawak.

PBDSB president Bobby William said Abdul Hadi’s remarks of non-Muslims and non-Bumiputra as the roots of corruption has made him a major embarrassment to the government of Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“PBDSB suggests that the Party Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) president be sacked immediately from his current portfolio so as not to cause further damage and be an embarrassment to the already besieged government rocked by financial scandals and corruption.

“Abdul Hadi’s claims are racist, irresponsible, prejudiced and without any basis, facts and proof.

“PBDSB wants Abdul Hadi to be charged in the court of law for disturbing the peace and harmony with those remarks,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Bobby said Abdul Hadi should be reminded that the many corruption and misappropriation of funds scandals currently rocking the country are the doing of UMNO leaders being charged in court, contrary to his claims.

He said PBDSB was also concerned about the silence of other Dayak elected representatives from Gabungan Parry Sarawak (GPS).

“Even our Premier has not commented on this issue,” he said.

In a recent Malay Mail news article from Abdul Hadi’s Facebook page on Aug 20, he had called for corruption to be eradicated holistically, likening it to a disease. The Marang MP had accused non-Muslims and non-Bumiputera for making up the bulk of what he called “roots of corruption” for illicit gains.