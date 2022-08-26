Resurfacing work to see nightly half road closures in Kota Samarahan

KUCHING (Aug 26): Temporary half road closures will occur at two locations in Kota Samarahan between 8pm and 11.30pm from Aug 29 to Sept 5 to facilitate resurfacing work.

The Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) said the two areas are the Samarahan Heart Centre Roundabout and the Samarahan Industrial Training Institute Roundabout.

The department appealed to road users to be cautious when driving past the two areas throughout the period when resurfacing work is being carried out.

It also urged road users to comply with traffic management for the safety of all.

The statement said the JKR Southern Regional Office will make further announcements should there be any changes to the date and time as well as localities involved for the resurfacing work.

Road users are advised to plan their journeys in the areas involved.

The department added it regrets any inconvenience caused.

For any complaints or further enquiries related to the flow of the traffic, contact the JKR Southern Regional Office on 082-203096 during office hours.