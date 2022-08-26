Sabah Customs seizes RM2 million contraband cigarettes

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 26): The State Customs Department seized 100,500 packets of contraband cigarettes worth close to RM2 million from a bonded truck along the old Penampang-Papar, off the Pan Borneo Highway last week.

Sabah Customs Assistant Director General Cheong Yu Min said the seizure was made following a tip-off at 3.40pm on Aug 20.

“A three-tonne bonded truck was stopped for inspection by the Customs enforcement team on suspicion of carrying contraband.

“Following the inspection, the customs enforcement team found 100,500 packets of numerous cigarette brands worth RM1,860,272,” he said on Friday.

Cheong said investigation revealed the modus operandi was to transport the undeclared goods in bonded trucks to prevent from being detected by authorities.

Two local men, aged 26 and 62, have been detained to assist in the investigation.

Cheong said the smuggled cigarettes were believed to be for the local market here and probably other districts.

The case is being investigated under Section 135 (1) of the Customs Act 1967.