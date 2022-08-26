Sabah govt giving high priority to education – CM

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 26): Education is highly prioritised by the Sabah Government in order to create competitive, skilled and quality human capital, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor.

He said this was in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya Development Plan (SMJ) which places human capital development and people’s well-being as the second core in the plan.

He added that the launching of the Sabah-Petronas Human Capital Development Agenda is also in line with the effort of the State Government to develop excellent and quality human capital to steer the State’s development.

“This effort proves the strong commitment from Petronas to contribute to the State holistically, and comprehensively in capacity development. Sabah, through government related agencies and companies will fully support the agenda,” he said.

“To ensure the effectiveness and success of the agenda, the entire ecosystem must unite their energy to ensure programmes are implemented as planned, and we are always ready to give and receive feedbacks for further improvements,” he said at the launching of the Sabah-Petronas Human Capital Development Agenda held at the Marriott Hotel on Friday.

His speech was read by Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Hajiji added that during the 2022 State Budget, a RM55 million budget for scholarships for students to further their studies at tertiary level was allotted.

He added that the priority of the sponsorship was for students undertaking courses in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to meet future market demand.

He also said that 100 students have been offered the scholarship through the Petronas Education Sponsorship Programme this year.

“The sponsorship will open the opportunities to further their education at higher levels at the Universiti Teknologi Petronas and other prestigious universities locally and abroad,” he said.

Hajiji said that one of the main agendas of Petronas was to raise the level of education and human capital development, which will uplift the socio economy status of the local community and lead to the development of Sabah, especially in the supply of expert human capital in the field of oil and gas and other industries in the future.

Hajiji who is also Sabah’s Finance Minister said that the two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will bring positive growth to the oil and gas landscape in Sabah.

The first MoU is between Sabah Energy Corporation Sdn Bhd and Petronas Global

Technical Services Sdn Bhd to explore the cooperation in technical capacity and programmes certification as well as technical training; whilst the second MoU is between Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) and Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) to raise scientific, engineering, education efficiency and develop programmes that benefit both parties.

Hajiji also said that last year, Sabah had a historical achievement with the setting up of a Sabah fully owned oil and gas company known as SMJ Sdn Bhd, which is the result of a Commercial Cooperation Agreement with Petronas.