Sarawak allocates RM2.5 mln to help poor families with taska, tadika fees

MIRI (Aug 26): The Sarawak government has approved an allocation of RM2.5 million to subsidise childcare centre (Taska) and kindergarten (Tadika) fees for children from poor families in the state.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced this following a request by Women, Early Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah during the opening of the Sarawak Preschool International Convention 2022 here today.

The amount will be on top of the allocation already given by the federal government this year, he added.

“She (Fatimah) is very passionate when it comes to our young ones, especially families that have been deprived of sending their children to preschool, because they cannot afford it.

“I symphatised with her, therefore her request is approved for RM2.5 million,” he said.

Fatimah earlier said that applications of the fee subsidy for Taska are applied directly by the respective operators to the State Welfare Department.

However, out of 2,661 applicants, only 351 have been approved for 2022 due to limited funding, she said.

Abang Johari said the Sarawak Government has been putting great emphasis in early childhood care and education (ECCE).

“Quality ECCE is indeed important as a foundation in providing the building blocks for educational achievement, character building and societal wellbeing.

“Participation in high-quality early childhood care and education is crucial for personal development, social integration, successful lifelong learning and later employability,” he pointed out.

Abang Johari said events such as the Sarawak Preschool International Convention is one of the ways to equip educators and caregivers on the latest and up to date ECCE knowledge and skills to meet the current demand and expectations.

He added that presentation of papers, especially by international speakers, will enable them to widen their horizons and perspectives in ECCE.

“In shaping our Sarawak human capital, our young children should be taught and guided to global learning experience without losing the Sarawak local and cultural elements.

“Educators and caregivers should be proactive in developing and enhancing their skills and knowledge through reading materials which are readily available in libraries, bookstores or even online,” he said.

Also present at the function were Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin; Assistant Minister of Women, Early Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development, Datuk RoseyYunus; Sibuti assemblyman Lukanisman Awang Sauni; Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii; Lambir assemblyman Ripin Lamat; and consul-general of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching, Raden Sigit Witjaksono.

The opening ceremony also saw the presentation of Quality Nursery Award 2022 to Taska Tempat Kerja Sedidik Perdana Unimas; Quality Kindergarten Award 2022 to Tadika Rhema and Innovation and Creativity Special Award 2022 to Taska Permata Kemas Engkilili No. 2.

Abang Johari also witnessed the exchange of signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Women, Early Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development, Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak and Persatuan Kebajikan Rolf Schnyder for project KIDS: Bits and Bytes Foundational Literacy Programme for children aged 5-6 years old under SeDidik as a pilot project.