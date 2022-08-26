Sarawak to adopt international carbon storage, trading framework

MIRI (Aug 26): The Sarawak government will be drawing up an internationally recognised framework for carbon storage and trading by taking a leaf from the experiences of major global institutions and countries.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said this is to tap into the comparative advantage of the state’s strategic geographical location outside the earthquake belt, Pacific Ring of Fire.

He said the state’s location is ideal compared to Sabah which may experience some ‘vibrations’ while to the south is Java which is vulnerable.

Besides that, the government has recently passed the Land Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which gives the state better provisions on carbon storage and trading.

State Energy and Environmental Sustainability Deputy Minister Dr Hazland Hipni has been tasked to look into drawing up the framework which complies with the international standard on carbon storage and trading.

“I have sent Dr Hazland to Lisbon, Portugal (to learn from them) and we are also working together with Verra (Verified Carbon Standard programme) in order to find a concrete proposal in terms of carbon trading,” the premier said in his speech during the symbolic handover of Letter of Award for the construction and fit-out of Shell Malaysia Upstream Headquarters at Miri Times Square today.

Meanwhile, he also urged Shell to set up hydrogen fuel production and charging facilities in support of the use of renewable energy in the state.

“Sarawak is going towards exports of hydrogen fuel and green energy,” he said.

He commended Shell for its plan to introduce to East Malaysia its first electric vehicle (EV) charging station at its upcoming headquarters and suggested it could take another step in renewable energy by making available hydrogen refueling facilities.

The new building will include electric vehicle (EV) charging bays, solar panels, rainwater harvesting and a dedicated garden area. It is expected to be ready by August next year.

The premier welcomed the return of Shell upstream hub to Miri after it was moved to other parts of Malaysia in recent years, saying it is also a vote of confidence in the political stability required by investors.

He said the government will continue to support players in the industry.