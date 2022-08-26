Shell Malaysia Upstream relocates headquarters to Miri Times Square

MIRI (Aug 26): The upcoming Shell Malaysia Upstream headquarters at Miri Times Square in Marina ParkCity here reflects the company’s commitment towards a more sustainable energy future, Shell Malaysia Country Chairman Ivan Tan said.

“This new leased office is a strong indication of Shell’s commitment and plans to continue contributing to Malaysia’s economic growth and energy transition journey,” he said at the handing over of the project award letter to the developer today.

Pointing out that the new headquarters would be completed in August next year, he said the decision to relocate the offices from Lutong to the city centre had not been an easy one as the company had a long history in Lutong, where the country’s first oil refinery is located.

Tan said, nonetheless, that the project was significant for Shell and Miri, especially since the oil and gas industry started in Miri in 1910 and the location of Miri Times Square is near the former Shell Supply Base by the Miri River.

“This office building will fit into Shell’s energy transition plan and is reflective of our aspiration of powering progress towards a more sustainable energy future as it will have a number of green features,” he said.

He said the features included solar and rain-water harvesting, a garden within the building and an electric vehicle charging station which will be Shell’s first in Sarawak and Sabah.

“Further, it is our hope that the new office environment will also promote greater collaboration and cost efficiency by operating from a single modern upstream hub in Malaysia,” said Tan.

The newly constructed multi-tenanted 14-storey office building with Shell as its anchor tenant, will be Miri’s first grade A and GOLD Green Building Initiative office space.

The handing over of the award letter to Pantai Bayu Indah Sdn Bhd, which was represented by ParkCity Group Executive Chairman Datuk Seri Yaw Chee Siew, was witnessed by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.