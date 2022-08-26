S’wak govt to look into non-payment of wages to Sarawak United FC players

KUCHING (Aug 26): The Sarawak government will look into the issue of Sarawak United FC players not being paid their wages and resolve it as soon as possible, said state Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Saddened by the players’ claims that they have not been paid their wages, he said the matter was brought up at the state Cabinet meeting yesterday and his ministry was gathering detailed information regarding the issue.

“Not only am I unhappy with this issue, even the Sarawak Premier (Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) feels the same. I have been instructed by him to look at where the mistake is and I will strive to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

“We do not want those who fight for Sarawak to be sidelined. I will meet the Sarawak Football Association (FAS) president (Datuk Posa Majais) and the players who lodged the report so that I can get to the root of the problem,” he told a media conference here today.

He also hoped that the FAS management team would be able to resolve the problem as it could tarnish the image of Sarawak.

Earlier, the media reported that several Sarawak United FC players had claimed that they were not paid salaries for four months.

The Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM) had, in a statement, confirmed receiving complaints from several players from the club regarding the salary issue. – Bernama