S’wak govt told to negotiate with Brunei to extend border opening hours

MIRI (Aug 26): The Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) hopes that the Sarawak government can negotiate with the Brunei government to extend the operating hours of its immigration authority at the border to attract more Bruneian visitors coming into Miri.

MCCCI second vice chairman Vincent Lu Yew Hee in a press conference today said after the reopening of the Brunei border, the number of Brunei visitors coming into the state has yet to improve due to several reasons.

“One of the reasons could be the border fee which the Brunei government imposes on its citizens, where B$6 for a return trip per person. Though the amount may not be much, travellers may have done the calculation, and that due to the shorter operating hours at borders, they may have reduced or shortened their trip to Miri.

“The border fees are the policy imposed by the Brunei government. Thus, there isn’t room for discussion. But we felt that if the operating hours of the immigration authority at the border can be extended, travellers may see the worth of coming down to Miri for a longer trip,” said Lu.

Nonetheless, he added, there is a need to adjust after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, and he felt positive that travellers will gradually come back, and businesses in Miri will rebound soon.

Lu was speaking after receiving a courtesy visit from the Consul-General of the Republic of Indonesia in Sarawak, His Excellency Raden Sigit Witjaksono, and his delegation – Consul (Economy) Fitritjandra Prijanti; Senior Staff Economic Section from the Indonesian Consulate in Kuching Alexandri Legawa, where an invitation was extended to MCCCI to attend a Trade Expo in Indonesia in October.