Toh Puan Norlidah feted to dinner at Sarawak DUN Complex

KUCHING (Aug 26): Toh Puan Datuk Seri Dr Norlidah Tan Sri Datuk RM Jasni, the wife of the Sabah Head of State, was feted to a dinner at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here last night.

Norlidah is on a three-day official visit to Kuching.

Among those attending the dinner were Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, the wife of the Sarawak Head of State, and Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, the wife of the Premier of Sarawak.

The programme for the evening included performances by local singers, an orchestra, and cultural dances of various ethnic groups in Sarawak and Sabah.

Others present at the event were Datin Seri Julia Salag – the wife of the Sabah Chief Minister, Dato Dayang Morliah Awang Daud – the wife of Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Datin Sri Enn Ong Siok Ean – the wife of Sarawak Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Datin Noraini Salleh – the wife of the Sabah DUN Speaker, Puan Sri Datin Amar Fatimah Iskandar – the wife of the Sarawak DUN Speaker, and Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

Toh Puan Norlidah and her entourage are scheduled to return to Sabah today.