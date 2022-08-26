Wimbledon champ Djokovic to miss US Open due to Covid vaccination status

Friday, August 26
This file photo taken on Feb 16, 2021 shows Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacting after losing a point against Germany’s Alexander Zverev during their men’s singles quarter-final match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. — AFP photo

ANKARA (Aug 26): Novak Djokovic on Thursday said he will be unable to join to the US Open, which begins on Monday, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” the 35-years-old said on Twitter.

“Thank you NoleFam (his fan base’s post page) for your messages of love and support.”

He added: “Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!”

The Serbian tennis legend is not vaccinated against Covid-19, and the US requires non-citizens to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus to enter.

Djokovic, who has 21 Grand Slam titles, was the 2018 US Open champion in men’s singles. He also missed this year’s Australian Open because of his vaccination status. — Bernama

