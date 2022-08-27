Abg Jo keeps mum on PBB incumbents not seeking re-election in GE15

KUCHING (Aug 27): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is still reluctant to reveal any names of PBB incumbents not seeking re-election in the 15th General Election (GE15).

The Premier of Sarawak only admitted that some incumbents have decided not to stand again but declined to reveal any names.

“The good thing with leaders in PBB is that when they feel they have done enough, have served enough, they will voluntarily call it a day and give way to new people,” he told reporters after handing over land titles, compensation and house keys to the households moving into Darul Hana here today.

He said this when asked how many PBB incumbents are not standing in the coming general election.

When asked who have decided not to seek re-election and whether they were men or women, Abang Johari said he would reveal them at a later time.

“Wait first — election is not (even) called yet,” he answered succinctly.

PBB presently holds 14 of the 31 parliamentary seats in Sarawak.

The MPs from PBB are Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (Santubong); Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof (Petra Jaya); Rubiah Wang (Kota Samarahan); Dato Sri Nancy Shukri (Batang Sadong); Dato Sri Rohani Abdul Karim (Batang Lupar); Robert Lawson Chuat (Betong); Yusuf Abdul Wahab (Tanjung Manis); Dato Hanifah Hajar Taib (Mukah); Ahmad Johnie Zawawi (Igan); Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi (Kapit); Lukanisman Awang Sauni (Sibuti); Datuk Hasbi Habibollah (Limbang); Dato Henry Sum Agong (Lawas); and Datuk Willie Mongin (Puncak Borneo).

On calls for PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang to be banned from entering Sarawak, Abang Johari said it was a ‘petty issue’ and there was no need to deliberate on it.

On other matters, Abang Johari said his ultimate objective is to give free tertiary education to all Sarawakians entering local state universities.

“Now, we are giving RM10,000 free — my target is to give free tertiary education to Sarawakians studying in local Sarawak universities,” he said.