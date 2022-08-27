Baru: Imperative to engage 66 pct new youth voters

KUCHING (Aug 27): It is imperative to engage new, youth voters who represent 675,077 additional votes in Sarawak this coming general election, said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) secretary-general Baru Bian.

Quoting figures from the Election Commission for the fourth quarter of 2021, Baru said with the implementation of Undi18 and automatic voter registration, 20.9 per cent are aged 18-20 and 45.2 per cent are between 21-29 years.

“We must find ways to engage with these 18-29 year-olds who make up 66 per cent of new voters.”

“It is crucial for the younger generation to be politically aware and involved, as all decisions made in elections ultimately have bearings on government policies which in turn affect all aspects of their lives now and in the future.

“Youths must be encouraged to take ownership and responsibility for the governance of the country,” he said during the party’s 3rd triennial delegates conference here today.

Undi18 is a Malaysian youth movement that successfully advocated for amendment of Article 119(1) of the Federal Constitution to reduce the minimum voting age in Malaysia from 21 to 18 years old. It was gazetted on Nov 25 and implemented on Dec 15 last year.

Baru added that women voters should not be forgotten. More focus and engagement is needed with this group who has strong influence in their households.

He also highlighted the need for the party to be more multi-racial by improving membership from among the Malay community.

“Our party leaders must seriously look at this if we are to be an effective and viable alternative to GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak). Our outreach programmes must be tailored to welcome more members of different ethnicities so we can grow our numbers to reflect the diverse demography of Sarawak.”

Baru, who is also Ba Kelalan assemblyman, remarked that political journey as the Opposition is never easy, and requires endurance and conviction.

“I hope that we in PSB will be able to say that we have what it takes to continue to fight for a better Sarawak for all Sarawakians,” he concluded.