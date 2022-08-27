Chief registrar of Federal Court seeks police action against leaked draft judgment of Rosmah’s trial

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 27): The Chief Registrar of the Federal Court has filed a complaint with the police against the website Malaysia Today for investigations into a leaked draft judgment paper that it calls a deliberate attempt to impede the judicial process.

The Office of the Chief Registrar referred to two articles on Malaysia Today titled “Rosmah Mansor Will Be Pronounced Guilty On 1st September 2022” and “Download Or View The 71-Page Judgement [sic]And Guilty Verdict On Rosmah Mansor Here”, both of which were published yesterday.

“This Office stresses that the judiciary will not be threatened by illegal and irresponsible actions that affect the integrity of the country’s judicial system,” it said in a brief statement today.

The Malaysia Today website has long been associated to fugitive blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin, who has been reported to hiding in the UK.

Yesterday, the website published a document it purports to be the prepared verdict on Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, the wife of convicted former prime Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Rosmah was charged in November 2018 with one count of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings’ former managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin in connection with the government’s RM1.25 billion solar hybrid energy project for rural schools in Sarawak.

The decision for Rosmah’s solar hybrid graft trial at the High Court is scheduled to be delivered on September 1.

Raja Petra claimed the draft judgment was written on behalf of the trial judge by persons unknown. — Malay Mail