Chong urges S’wak govt to take over delayed Sentoria Borneo Samariang Garden project

KUCHING (Aug 27): The Sarawak government should take over the delayed Sentoria Borneo Samariang Garden housing project, suggests Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

“I think there must also be certain compensation from the developer to purchasers and the government must see that the developer is brought to book. The developer must be responsible for the losses suffered by purchasers,” he said.

Chong explained that recently purchasers of Phase Five and Seven of Sentoria Borneo Samariang Garden approached their office for assistance after an unsatisfactory response from the state government.

Another delayed affordable housing project was Phase One and Two of the Spectra housing scheme, he added.

“Basically, house purchasers are paying housing loan interests without the benefit of staying in their houses while renting or putting up with relatives,” he told reporters at the site of the delayed Spectra housing scheme today.

He said that purchasers had complained about changes to house design and apparent abandonment of the housing projects with no solution in sight.

Phase Five of Sentoria Borneo Samariang Garden housing project priced from RM154,000 to RM200,000 is about 85 per cent completed while Phase Seven priced at around RM200,000 is 60 per cent completed as certified by their architects.

Spectra housing which cost between RM135,000 and RM168,000 is 50 to 60 per cent completed.

“It seems nobody cares about these house purchasers. What is the use of laws passed in the State Legislative Assembly if the state government and the ministry concerned do not enforce the laws to resolve the people’s problems?”.

Chong said the affected house purchasers had in fact met with Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg about two years ago but their dire situation still persists.

Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong, who was also present at the site, said the purchasers had recently written to the Ministry of Housing and the State Secretary Office requesting an appointment but have yet to receive any response.

Chong stated that his team will study and carry out needed follow-up action. He urged the government to take over the projects as about 90 per cent of the purchasers are civil servants whose salaries are being deducted every month to service housing loans, rather than lengthy and expensive legal suit against the developer.