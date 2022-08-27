Dapsy comes up with manifesto to draw support of Undi18 for GE15

KUCHING (Aug 27): National Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) has come up with a youth-focused manifesto to attract the support of the 18-20 age group for the Rocket in the 15th general election (GE15).

Its chief Dr Kelvin Yii, who is Bandar Kuching MP, said individuals aged 18 to 20 will be casting their votes for the first time in the next general polls, and Dapsy’s manifesto is drawn to meet their needs.

“As a politician and the national Dapsy chairman, we must make sure that the voices of our youths are heard and the issues they face are brought up.

“Dapsy will launch manifesto for youths, which include good policies for youth development such as better education and job opportunities as well as to address economic issues,” he said yesterday when met by reporters after presenting awards to 66 outstanding Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) achievers last year from the Bandar Kuching parliamentary constituency.

Dr Yii noted that more and more youths had chosen to work as influencers such as YouTubers.

Despite such a trend, he said there are presently no proper policies or regulations to ensure job and income security for youths working as YouTubers.

“Dapsy’s manifesto will focus on issues faced by youths to make sure that our youths will have access to good jobs and that their retirement life is secure,” he added.

To a question, Dr Yii said Dapsy Malaysia will launch its manifesto before the election is called.

“We do not know when election is, but from what I hear, (it is) very near. We learn that maybe (the tabling of 2023) Budget will be moved forward.

“And I feel that election will be called after (the 2023) Budget (is tabled),” he said, adding that the 2023 Budget “will be a friendly, populist budget”.

It has been reported that the 2023 Budget is expected to be tabled in Parliament in October.