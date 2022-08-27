Darul Hana to be model for other projects under urban renewal programme, says Premier

KUCHING (Aug 27): The Darul Hana Resettlement Scheme will become the model for other housing projects under the state’s Urban Renewal Development Programme, said Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said several areas in the state have requested for a similar project to be implemented and presently, the state government is developing one in Kemuyang, Sibu.

“Under more or less similar projects, our community in Kampung Datu which have small land will have a new area in Kemuyang which is as good as Darul Hana.

“Some of the blocks in Kemuyang are already completed,” Abang Johari said at the handing over of land titles, compensation and house keys to the households moving to Darul Hana here today.

He said the earth-filling works are being done in Kampung Datu while similar requests have been presented by Kampung Pusa, Kampung Temirat in Asajaya and villages in Gedong.

“Soon, we will have it in Jepak, Bintulu which will be named Jepak Jaya. As long as we have the financial ability, we will help with this kind of project,” he said.

Later in a press conference, Abang Johari said the state government has taken a new approach to provide decent and affordable homes for Sarawakians.

He said under the Darul Hana model, the state government is doing the construction work while the rakyat just buy the houses.

“We provide the utilities, including roads, and do not transfer the cost to the buyers. They (buyers) only need have to pay for the cost of the house,” he said.

Under this programme, the state government is helping the rural people to create wealth and value assets, stressed Abang Johari.

“The cost of developing each lot of 12 points was about RM150,000; including RM50,000 for utilities while house owners only have to pay RM100,000,” he said.

Earlier in his welcoming speech, Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said the 337 heads of households from Kampung Panglima Seman Lama, Kampung Semarang and the additional lots are the pioneer residents of the Darul Hana development area.

“A lot of effort and financial allocation has been provided by the state government to ensure the development process of Darul Hana into a modern village in Kuching runs smoothly,” he said, adding these efforts are for the well-being of the community and future generation.