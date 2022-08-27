Dr Abd Rahman: Introduce Science, Maths to preschoolers

KUCHING (Aug 27): Preschoolers should be introduced to Science and Mathematics as part of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematic (STEM) education, said Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication (Utility) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

“We need to expose our younger generation to Science and Mathematics as early as possible as these subjects will be taught in primary and secondary schools,” he said at Kemas Zone 1 Kuching ‘Kindergarten Potential Day’ held at Yayasan Sarawak yesterday.

He pointed out poor results can be overcome with early exposure while reducing fear of these ‘killer subjects’.

He stressed the importance of mastering STEM subjects to meet high demand for knowledgeable and skilled manpower for various industries in the state, giving the example of a development project in Bintulu which required 1,200 engineers.

For holistic education and balanced development, children should also be exposed to sports and co-curricular activities, he added.

A total of six teams comprising 66 children from six parliamentary areas between Mas Gading and Puncak Borneo near here participated in the event. The winner will represent the state at national-level in October at Perak.