Dr Jerip: Important for fed govt to continue investing in health care

KUCHING (Aug 27): The federal government needs to continue investing in health care to ensure that its people are always in a healthy and prosperous state, said state Deputy Minister for Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

He believes it is important that the government see health screening as an investment in the future and it should keep it up.

He said according to the projections of the Department of Statistics Malaysia, the population of senior citizens aged 60 and above in Malaysia will increase to 15 per cent of the entire population in 2030.

“This means that Malaysia will become an aging country by 2030.

“Therefore, we all need to make ‘investment’ not just for old age, but more importantly, for ageing population to be in a healthy condition, which is healthy aging,” he said at the launch of the Siburan district-level Healthy Malaysia National Agenda (HMNA) in Siburan near here yesterday.

The HMNA was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in November last year as preparation to help Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family) face and cope with the endemic phase of Covid-19.

It is aimed at cultivating a healthy lifestyle and promoting environmental sustainability to support the health and wellbeing of the Malaysian Family.

Meanwhile, Dr Jerip called on all residents of Siburan District, especially those aged 40 and above, to come forward and take the opportunity to do health screening under the HMNA initiative.

He said the health screening service is available at all government health clinics under PeKa B40 healthcare scheme, Social Security Organisation (Socso) and the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN).

He noted that for the Serian Division, there is a need to encourage more of those aged 40 and above to undergo health screening.

“For example, under the Peka B40 health screening, I understand that until July 2022 it was found that Serian Division had reached 524 people (42.7 per cent) out of the 1,225 people targeted for 2022.

“It is still low and thus requires the commitment of all parties to ensure that Serian Division reaches its target for 2022,” he said.

The Mambong assemblyman pointed out that under the comprehensive State Development Plan, which utilises all resources and strategic networks available, the state government is exploring new opportunities to ensure development can be realised for the well-being and better quality of life of Sarawakians.

He said the state’s investment also includes improving the public health facilities and infrastructure.

Serian Division medical officer Dr Sharifah Norashikin Wan Ahmad was also present.