Dr Rayong confident of voter support for PSB in GE15

KUCHING (Aug 27): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) must strive to remain relevant among voters of various ethnic groups in the state to achieve better performance in the 15th General Election, said Youth chief Dr Johnichal Rayong Ngipa.

The Engkilili assemblyman said even though PSB won four seats in the state polls last December, the party was second behind Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu in terms of popular votes.

In this respect, he said the outcome of the polls was unexpected since PSB had proven that it had gained the support and trust of voters, adding that the party had fielded some 70 candidates and none of them had lost their election deposit.

“We have done our best to achieve victory but the results reflected otherwise. We respect the decision of our voters but it is a very sad history for PSB and our supporters.

“We must at least maintain our performance in the coming general election. PSB leaders and members will continue to fight for Sarawakians, be they from the longhouse or in the city,” he said at the PSB triennial delegates conference here today.

In the Dec 18 polls last year, the four seats PSB won were Batu Lintang, Engkilili, Bawang Assan and Ba Kelalan.

Dr Rayong said PSB will continue to devote itself to solving problems faced by the people, besides providing check and balance to uphold democracy in the country.

PSB, he added, is a moderate party which advocates respect and mutual understanding among the various ethnic groups.

“We also keep an open political mind and are ready to work with any political party which shares our struggle and belief. Aggressive politics and egoism will not lead us anywhere,” he said.

He believed that the next general election is likely to be called this year although the current term of office expires mid-2023 and therefore, he appealed to PSB leaders and members to continue working hard and be prepared for the polls.

He said that the party welcomes suggestions from local opposition parties to work together to avoid a split of opposition votes, adding: “We must be practical in politics.”

Meanwhile, Dr Rayong said that while PSB supports the implementation of the country’s anti-party hopping law, it was regrettable that the party had become a victim of the act.

“The party has supported us (PSB candidates) financially, and we used the PSB logo to contest in the election. But if you choose to take a political u-turn, people will reject you in the future,” he said.

Recently, PSB’s representation in the State Legislative Assembly was reduced to three after Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How quit the party.