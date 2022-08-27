Five left homeless after fire in Sibu razes house

SIBU (Aug 27): A single-storey wooden house at Jalan Ing Guong, Sungai Bidut here was completely destroyed in a pre-dawn fire which left five occupants homeless.

A car and three motorcycles parked in front of the house were also completely destroyed.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the Sungai Merah fire station received the distress call at 12.59am and immediately despatched 13 firefighters to the scene.

“The fire involved a wooden house, which was completely burnt,” said a Bomba statement.

The team used water sourced from a stream and a nearby fire hydrant to control and prevent the fire from spreading to the nearby building.

After determining the situation was safe, the firefighters left the scene.

Police and Sesco technicians were also at the scene to monitor the situation.

The cause of the fire and amount of damages have yet to be ascertained.