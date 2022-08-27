Indonesia officials hopeful for future collaboration with S’wak, Sabah, Brunei

MIRI (Aug 27): Indonesia welcomes collaborations on economic growth with Sarawak, Sabah and Brunei, says Consul-General of the Republic of Indonesia to Sarawak Raden Sigit Witjaksono.

Raden Sigit and his delegation paid a courtesy visit to Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) for a dialogue on Friday (Aug 26) at the latter’s chamber meeting room.

With East Kalimantan being Indonesia’s new administrative capital beginning 2024, Raden said it is set to be their government’s first move to connect with other parts of Indonesia, for equal economic opportunity and distribution as well as to benefit all people of Indonesia.

“This is definitely a good opportunity for Borneo Island where Sarawak, Sabah and Brunei will be part of that development and particularly Sarawak, as it is geographically the closest to East Kalimantan.

“For any future collaboration, we are hopeful to be able to achieve with Sarawak and to prosper mutually,” he said.

“We are looking forward to meeting participants from all around the world and to foster ties with local business representatives for future collaboration,” Raden said, while extending invitation to MCCCI to attend the 37th Trade Expo at the Indonesian Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD City in Serpong, Kota Tangerang Selatan this Oct 19 to Dec 19.

Also present at the dialogue were Consul (Economy) Fitritjandra Prijanti; Senior Staff Economic Section from the Indonesian Consulate in Kuching Alexandri Legawa; MCCCI second vice chairman Vincent Lu Yew Hee; and MCCCI third vice chairman Ling Kie King.