Len Talif: Works on Sg Pasi-Tg Manis stretch of coastal road 58 pct completed

SARIKEI (Aug 27): Works on a stretch of the coastal road project from Sungai Pasi, Sarikei to Tanjung Manis including a bridge crossing Batang Rajang have reached 57.68 per cent completion, Deputy Minister of Rural Planning, Land Administration and Environment, Datu Len Talif Salleh, said.

He said based on information given by OPUS Consultants (M) Sdn Bhd, progress of works on the RM321-million project was behind schedule.

The delay was mainly due to enforcement of movement control order (MCO) during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

As such, completion deadline for the project, dubbed a missing link between Sarikei and Tanjung Manis, had been rescheduled from March 2023 to March 2024, he added.

“Hopefully, once the 17km road and 1.2km bridge crossing Batang Rajang are fully completed, travelling from Sarikei to Tanjung Manis will be shortened to 45 minutes from two hours by present route through Sibu,” he said in his recent post on DUN Sarawak N41 Kuala Rajang Facebook page.

In his previous post on the same Facebook page, Len, who is also Kuala Rajang assemblyman, described the project as a game changer for the Rajang Basin.