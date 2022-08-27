Miss Grand International does charity at PCA of KK

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 27): Miss Grand International, Nguyễn Thúc Thùy Tiên, offered a helping hand to charity at the Palliative Care Association (PCA) of Kota Kinabalu.

Nguyễn from Vietnam, was crowned December 4 last year, making her the first woman from Vietnam to win the crown.

Her visit to the PCA of Kota Kinabalu House on Friday was marked with her planting wild orchids.

The aim of the activity ‘Stand Up For Palliative Care’ is to promote environment clean-up exercise to emphasise the importance of maintaining a clean and green environment for PCA patients.

PCA’s goal is to help improve the quality of life of patients and their families facing the problem associated with life-threatening illnesses, through the prevention, and relief of suffering, by means of early identification, impeccable assessment, as well as treatment of pain and distressing symptoms.

During the recent pandemic, PCA continued to support the Palliative Care Unit (PCU) of Queen Elizabeth Hospital by converting the PCA Kota Kinabalu Day Care Building to help the PCU Clinic to utilise it as a clinic to see their patients.

This smart partnership has helped ease many patients and their families’ anxiety and worry as, despite the pandemic, they are still able to see their doctors at the PCU.

The PCA doctor and nurses were frontliners in helping to visit the patients during the pandemic.

There are about 160 patients that were regularly visited by PCA nurses.

Also present during the activity were patron of PCA Meng Tan, president of PCA Ivy Stanislaus, past presidents of PCA KK Datuk Margaret Lim and Rokiah Yaacob, the PCA Management Committee, members and volunteers as well as chief executive officer/co-founder of Hyperlive, Dr Sean Wong.