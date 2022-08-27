PN National Convention passes 15 resolutions

SERDANG (Aug 27): Perikatan Nasional (PN) will ensure its candidates are clean, have integrity and are corruption-free by requiring them to undergo compulsory screenings by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), police and Inland Revenue Board (IRB), which is one of the 15 resolutions approved at the 2022 PN Convention, today.

Based on the resolution, PN candidates are required to declare their assets and have no court cases, in addition to taking a pledge rejecting corruption and abuse of power.

The delegates also passed resolutions to empower opportunities for higher education and Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET), provide more high-income jobs for young people and women and field winnable candidates among the groups with a 30 per cent quota in the 15th General Election.

Another resolution was to improve the efficiency of financial governance and service delivery of the government without political interference or abuse of power and to base its struggle on the principle of ‘Prihatin Rakyat, Berintegriti dan Bebas Rasuah’ (care for the people, with integrity and free from corruption).

On the economy, PN approved the resolution to develop a high-impact economy to increase the people’s income and make Malaysia an advanced, prosperous and peaceful country.

Delegates also agreed to advance the education sector with digitalisation initiatives, close the urban and rural gap in the sector, expedite the provision and repair of infrastructure as well as strengthened the educational ecosystem including the curriculum to empower students. – Bernama