PSB chief unravels ‘Chinese/Dayak dilemma’, Achilles heel of S’wak opposition parties

KUCHING (Aug 27): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has attributed the split in votes among opposition parties during the recent state polls to what he termed as a “Chinese/Dayak dilemma” that worked to Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) advantage.

He said at the party’s third triennial delegates conference here that from the state’s past experiences and as manifested in the past election results, it was clear that the Chinese and Dayak communities have a history of disunity and factional struggles.

This, he said, accounts for many different political parties trying to represent them and they compete against one another for their support within the same communities.

“Therefore, the Chinese/Dayak dilemma can be defined as the inability of the communities to move in an united and cohesive manner to overcome issues and problems they commonly face.

“They are not able to translate their collective unhappiness and frustration into constructive actions collectively,” the Bawang Assan assemblyman said.

He said this was shown clearly in the voting pattern in the recently concluded state election where the votes cast were split many ways among the opposition parties to the advantage of GPS.

“The present practice of fragmenting support for different parties must stop. They ought to consolidate their support for one party. That is why Sarawak local based parties must come together to avoid fighting each other,” Wong said.

In this regard, he said in the past few months, five local based parties had negotiated on one single candidate to represent each constituency to avoid splitting votes.

“Under the present circumstances bearing in mind that GPS is somewhat linked to west Malaysia alliance and DAP and PKR are west Malaysian based party, only our own local based parties can hold the key to the future of the people of Sarawak.

“But this requires political courage and a common willingness to change.”

Wong also said the Dayak and Chinese communities should strive for common goals with the Malay and Melanau communities for a shared mission of bringing justice, equality and fair play to all communities, irrespective of race, religion and culture.

Nation building, he asserted, was a shared responsibility and it could not just rest alone on the shoulders of any one community.

“All communities must unite together working for a shared destiny. A starting point is an appreciation of each other’s concerns and aspirations,” said Wong.

Meanwhile, Wong pointed out that in the recently concluded state election, PSB could not move much on the ground due to restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the GPS government’s monopoly over government machinery and resources were decisive factors in influencing the voters particularly in the rural and suburban areas. As such, he insisted that the state election was not contested on a level playing field.

“Despite the unsatisfactory outcome of the election, PSB will not lose heart. In fact, we are humbled by the second placing of the election results garnering 18.59 per cent of the votes cast which had made PSB a force to be reckoned with.

“The 18.69 per cent meant 139,515 votes with four seats against GPS 457,253 votes in return for 76 seats. By right, based on the number of voters’ proportions, our party PSB could have a share of some 20 seats,” he said.

Wong said the party accepted the people’s decision.

“The people’s wish for a better life is what we PSB are fighting for. We will stay true to our principles and to what has been prescribed in our manifesto.

“We remain optimistic and move forward with the hope that the people of Sarawak will, in the near future, embrace us to bring about changes for the common good of us all and for a better and a brighter Sarawak.”

Present at the meeting’s opening ceremony were Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak president Lina Soo, Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) president Bobby William and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan.