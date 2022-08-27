PSB eyeing up to 10 seats in GE15

KUCHING (Aug 27): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) may contest in up to 10 seats in the coming 15th general election (GE15), focusing on those that are winnable for the party, said its president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

“We may not contest in too many seats, maybe 10 or less, but we make sure the seats we are going to contest in are seats that are more winnable for PSB.

“We want to conserve our resources in those seats that we think are more winnable to us,” he told a press conference after the party’s third triennial delegates conference today.

He added that the party’s newly elected Secretary-General Baru Bian will either defend his Selangau seat or move on to another.

“We will assess,” he said.

On whether there will be more young candidates to be fielded in the coming elections, Wong said the party is looking into it as well.

“We will try our best to look for young professionals.

“Of course we cannot exclude the very experienced ones like YB Baru and YB Johnical Rayong,” he said.

As for seat negotiations with the other four Sarawak-based parties, Wong said they are doing fine, with most of the seats being discussed going for a one-to-one fight.

“In other words, it is just going to be one representative from one of our five (local) parties against Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“There are one or two seats we have not agreed on, so we might have three or four cornered fights but wherever possible we just want to have one candidate from one of the five parties,” he said.

The four local parties he was referring to are Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak (SEDAR), Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) and Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi).

Wong said they will also try to talk to DAP, PKR and Amanah regarding the allocation of seats.

“In the end, whoever has the mandate from the people will form the government and we hope to be part of that government who has the mandate from the people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Baru noted that the challenge for PSB is to have an understanding with all the other Opposition parties in Sarawak to go against GPS.

“We want to ensure that all Opposition parties should be able to come together at least to go for one-to-one against GPS.

“We have to work together although we have some differences, but we have our common denominator, which is to go against our real enemy that is GPS in Sarawak and PN in federal. As long as GE15 is not yet here, there is room for negotiations,” he said.

Baru also urged voters aged between 18 to 29 to make a wise decision in the coming GE15.

“These are the crucial votes that we want to plead with to make the right decision.

“We would like to ask that they come along with us to make Malaysia a better country and Sarawak a better state,” he said.