PSB needs cybertroopers to fight disinformation, win over youths, says Soon Koh

KUCHING (Aug 27): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) needs to form a strong team of cybertroopers who are well-equipped and well-trained to counter other parties in cyberspace, said its president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

He said information flowing freely in cyberspace has led to some parties using cybertroopers to generate half truths and misinformation, affecting mostly youths, who cannot read, decipher and analyse information before coming to an informed or correct information.

“We must admit that we PSB are far behind other political parties in the so-called cyberwar of words and propaganda. We ought to know that nowadays it is the young people who are more influenced by social media.

“They may then tell or persuade their parents to vote for a particular party. Unlike in the past, the parents could coax their children who to vote,” he said at the opening of the party’s 3rd Triennial Delegates Conference here today.

He pointed out that youths constitute some 700,000 new voters in the coming elections and as such, getting close to the young people and winning their allegiance should be made an urgent task.

Wong also suggested holding various functions and activities such as recreational, social, cultural or sporting activities, a well as opening channels of communications particularly through electronic media to be approachable and accessible to them.

“We must share with them the joys of life, the problems of the day and our vision of tomorrow. We must involve them in co-ordinated activities and treating them as capable of facing up to reality and responding to changing challenges.

“Our challenges will therefore be the transformation of the mind and heart of the young people and to capture the support of the new generation of voters,” he said.

At the same time, Wong also urged the party to strengthen its women’s wing.

“The importance of women in a democratic society like ours is obvious. More than half of the

electorates are women voters. Strengthening of our women wing at all levels is also our urgent and important task ahead,” he said.