Rep urges teachers to stay updated with latest technology

SARIKEI (Aug 27): The advent of new technology has made the teaching profession more challenging and teachers always need to be on their toes to keep abreast of the latest changes, opined Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing.

He said as agents of change, teachers play an important role in ensuring the younger generations are not left behind in the growing up process, particularly in education, thus they need to stay updated with new knowledge.

“It is undeniable that the role of teachers has become more challenging, as they are required to keep up with fast-changing technology. They need to stay updated with new knowledge to ensure their students are fed with relevant input in the process of preparing them to be quality leaders or the workforce to carry on the task of nation-building,” he said.

Ding said this when attending the Meradong district-level Teacher’s Day celebration at Dewan Dayang Bai, Bintangor near here on Friday.

He said due to the challenging task, the education fraternity is required to be more creative and innovative in ensuring an effective teaching and learning process.

“I consider teachers as individuals always craving for knowledge or continuously seeking or searching for knowledge in line with lifelong learning,” he stated.

During the function, Ding contributed RM5,000 as a minor rural project grant to the District Education Office to help cover costs incurred for organising the event.

Among those present were Meradong District Education Officer Sharifah Idawati Wan Ahmad, Assistant District Education Officer Thomas Geoffrey Kendawang, Teachers Education Institute Rajang Campus deputy director Salahuddin Mohamed Nor, Bank Rakyat Sarikei branch manager Yuhip Rabaie, RHB Bank Sarikei branch manager Simon Lau and heads of various departments.