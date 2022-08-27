S-MM2H pass holders must stay in S’wak for 30 days effective Sept 1

KUCHING (Aug 27): All Sarawak-Malaysia My Second Home (S-MM2H) pass holders will be required to fulfill a minimum annual stay of 30 days in the state under the enhanced Requirements and Regulations effective Sept 1.

Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said currently S-MM2H pass holders are only required to stay for 15 days.

“In August 2022, to ensure the S-MM2H programme continues to benefit Sarawak, further refinement was proposed to enhance Requirements and Regulations of S-MM2H programme for consideration of extension or renewal of Visa,” he said in a statement issued during a news conference here yesterday.

Abdul Karim said other requirements maintained include the mandatory fixed deposit of RM150,000 for individuals or RM300,000 for couples at any local bank in Sarawak.

Proof of pension funds and offshore incomes are also required to demonstrate financial capability of applicants to support themselves while living in Sarawak.

“S-MM2H holders are allowed to work, be employed, or be involved in active investment and business during the duration of this programme provided they are professionals or investors, subject to approval from the state government of Sarawak,” he added.

According to him, a total of 209 S-MM2H applications had been approved from 2020 until this year.

S-MM2H programme under the ministry seeks to attract foreigners who fulfill certain criteria to live in Sarawak on multiple-entry visas since January 2007.

Between 2007 and 2020, the state has received 1,306 programme participants, he added.