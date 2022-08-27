Sarawak scoops 5 awards at National Real Estate Awards

KUCHING (Aug 27): Sarawak-based real estate company Kozin Real Estate Sdn Bhd and Emily Loo Tuan Kiaw from Affluence Properties won five awards at the 14th National Real Estate Awards (NREA) held on Aug 20.

Kozin brought home the National Award for the Small Firm Category and was also awarded the State Real Estate Firm of the Year (Sarawak) for 9th consecutive year and the State Residential Real Estate Firm of the Year (Sarawak) for the 3rd consecutive year.

Its managing director Dato Alex Ting Kuang Kuo affirmed that support from developers and the hard work by Kozin’s negotiators had been the main contributing factors to the success of the company. Kozin now holds the record with 18 NREA wins under its belt.

Loo meanwhile took home two awards, namely the State Real Estate Negotiator (REN) of the Year (Sarawak), her 3rd consecutive win, together with the State Residential REN of the Year (Sarawak).

In a statement yesterday, Malaysian Institute of Estate Agents (MIEA) Sarawak branch congratulated Kozin and Loo for winning the five awards for Sarawak.

It said the NREA gala dinner was held at Grand Ballroom Le Meridien Petaling Jaya, which was also streamed live virtually via Facebook on Aug 20.

“A record-breaking 101 entries were submitted under 23 categories, showing the resilience of practitioners in the real estate industry despite the challenges faced during the pandemic,” it said.

The guest of honour of the evening was Abdul Razak Yusak (president of Board of Valuers, Appraisers, Estate Agents & Property Managers (BOVAEP), and the presentation of the awards was witnessed by Kelvin Yip (vice president of MIEA).