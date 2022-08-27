Sarawakian Evelyn first runner-up, Sabahan Wenanita is Miss World Malaysia 2022

KUCHING (Aug 27) : Sarawakian Evelyn Ting emerged as the first runner-up in the grand finals of Miss World Malaysia 2022 held at Sabah International Convention Center in Kota Kinabalu here tonight.

After an intense moment in deciding the winner of Miss World Malaysia 2022, the crown was ultimately taken by Wenanita Angang from Sabah, who was the second favourite based on the online poll in hyperlive.tv.

Ting was awarded the Miss World Sarawak 2022 title for garnering the most online votes during the semifinals of the world’s longest running beauty pageant.

Securing the second runner-up slot of the national beauty pageant is Anya Kimberly who is also from Sabah.

Fellow Sarawakian Nancy Tor from Betong was also among the top six finalists of the Miss World Malaysia 2022.

The 25-year-old nurse graduated with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Physiology from the University of New South Wales and a Master of Nursing from the University of Sydney in Australia.

Upon graduation, she worked as a registered nurse in Sydney and was among the front-liners in the fight against Covid-19.