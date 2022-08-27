Seven Miri youths detained for alleged involvement in fatal accident

MIRI (Aug 27): The police detained seven youths Friday for allegedly causing an accident which killed a 14-year-old girl in Taman Tunku last Tuesday.

According to district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu, the arrest came following a report lodged on Thursday (Aug 26) regarding the fatal incident.

“During the incident, a group of teenagers aged between 15 to 19 years old were riding their motorcycles when one of them rammed into a separate motorcycle, ridden by a girl and the deceased, who was the pillion rider.

“The impact caused the motorcyclist to sustain a broken left thigh, while the pillion rider suffered serious injuries.

“The deceased succumbed to her injuries on Aug 25 at 11.16pm,” said Alexson in a statement last night.

He added the police have opened an investigation into the incident under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Section 42(1) of the same Act.

Meanwhile, two videos of the tragic incident have circulated on social media, which drew the public’s ire over dangerous motorcycle stunts on the road.