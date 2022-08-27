Some 1,000 bikers converge for 9th Miri Bike Week

MIRI (Aug 27): After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, over 1,000 bikers from Brunei, Sabah, Kalimantan, Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri gathered at Coco Cabana here today for the 9th Miri Bike Week.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said the return of the event will boost local tourism, which had been adversely affected by the pandemic.

“After over two years of being unable to organise large-scale activities, finally we have bikers coming in from neighbouring Brunei, Kalimantan as well as Sabah.

“I was told there are about 100 bikers from Brunei; over 40 from Kalimantan; and also over 40 bikers from Sabah,” he said when officiating the opening of the three-day event.

Lee said he had always been supportive of the event when it first started, as he knew it would benefit Miri’s tourism.

“Miri Bike Week is definitely a crowd-puller activity for Miri which attracts not only the sport’s enthusiasts but also the locals here,” he said.

On another note, Lee congratulated the event organiser, Coastal City MC, for successfully pulling off the event.

He also reminded participants and visitors to continue wearing face masks in public to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Also present were Miri Mayor Adam Yii and Coco Cabana Miri owner Troy Yaw.