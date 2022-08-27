‘theSTAGE’ event in Sibu Esplanade receives positive response

SIBU (Aug 27): The overwhelming response from the first ‘theSTAGE’ at Sibu Esplanade prompted its second run from Aug 26-28, said Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

He said over 2,000 visitors thronged Sibu Esplanade, Jalan Maju here the first time it was held.

“We are also looking at coming up with ‘theSTAGE 3.0’ to be held later this year in November,” he added during the launch of ‘theSTAGE 2.0’ on Friday.

Chieng recalled Sibu Esplanade was a busy and popular area in the 1900s, with many activities and events staged there.

“In recent years, the place was neglected as people moved away from the spot for their recreational activities or events,” he lamented.

As Bukit Assek assemblyman, Chieng said since Sibu Esplanade comes under his jurisdiction, it is his duty to help revitalise the area.

He said it has great potential in becoming one of the most important places for people to meet and mix, due to its close proximity to the Rajang River — a landmark here which brings attraction and beautiful scenery.

“This is why I took the initiative to introduce ‘theSTAGE — not only to revive Sibu Esplanade but also to lure more people to visit the place,” he said.

During ‘theSTAGE 2.0’, a total of 35 stalls selling food and drinks as well as games stalls were set up to accommodate the needs of the visitors during the three-day event.

‘theSTAGE’ is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performance Arts. Sarawak United Peoples’ Party Bukit Assek service centre, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) and JCI Seduan.

Also present were SMC councillor Raymond Tiong, theSTAGE 2.0 organising chairman Siow Kok Ping and JCI Seduan president Ngu Koh Kit.