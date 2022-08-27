Tiang: GPS to table Bill on sovereign fund in next DUN sitting

SIBU (Aug 27): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will table a new Bill on the sovereign fund in the next State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting, said Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang.

He said with the Bill passed later on, it will pave the way for the establishment of the sovereign fund.

“The state government is going to set up a sovereign fund. The relevant Bill will be tabled in the next DUN sitting, likely in November. As we know, our Premier has been pushing the new economy model, especially the green power agenda. This will generate extra revenue for the state.

“The extra revenue will be used for the setting up of the sovereign fund, like what we have learned from Norway and Singapore. The state government has already studied the setting up of the fund and we will set it up for the next generation,” Tiang told reporters after officiating the Sibu District Education Office’s (PPD) Open Day in SJK Chung Hua here today.

He added the purpose of the sovereign fund is to provide free education for all Sarawakians, all the way up to tertiary education.

“This is so no Sarawakian is left behind and to ensure Sarawakians can compete at the global stage. According to our Premier, the top priority use for the sovereign fund is for education,” he said.

When asked on the details of the Bill, the Pelawan assemblyman said it would be made available at a later date.

“Further details on how it works will be clarified in the Bill itself later on,” he said.

During his speech, Tiang said he was made to understand the restructuring of PPD nationwide is a step in providing education transformation.

He added it is hoped with PPD Sibu’s Open Day and PPDs across the country, it will open the community’s eyes to better understanding their role in assisting leaders in schools in the field of leadership and eventually help infrastructure issues which require the ministry’s attention.

Among those present were Sibu District Education Officer Ahli Chikba, Sarawak Secondary Schools Principals Association Sibu Division chairman David Teo, focal person Dato Nursyamsul Azam Mohamad Julaihi and Kho Kiat Hee, who was representing the Sibu Headmasters Council.