Warisan identifies candidates for GE15

PENAMPANG (Aug 27): Parti Warisan (Warisan) has identified its potential candidates for the 15th General Election (GE15) and 16th State Election, should the polls be held simultaneously.

“We have identified our potential candidates both for the parliamentary as well as state constituencies and we are scrutinizing the list,” said Warisan President Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Speaking to reporters after officiating Warisan’s 5th annual general meeting (AGM) here today, Shafie said they have the list of candidates for all 26 parliamentary constituencies in Sabah including Federal Territory of Labuan.

“All divisions have been asked to submit their list, and I have identified the potential ones, we are ready for state elections too. We cannot look at parliament only (and) we cannot wait until they announce (the dissolution). Preparedness is for us to determine, not them,” he said.

The former Sabah Chief Minister said this when asked to comment on Warisan’s readiness for GE15 as speculations are rife that it will be held soon after the national budget is tabled on October 7.

Shafie pointed out that the AGM is part of the party’s preparation for the impending election and reiterated, “We cannot wait for when parliament will be dissolved, whether after the budget is tabled or if it’s next year.

“We must get ready, Warisan has been going to the ground everyday both in Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia.”

Earlier in his speech Shafie stressed to the delegates that a leadership post does not guarantee a candidacy in the election.

“What is important to us is that it is Warisan contesting in the election, not an individual. But if the individual is winnable and accepted by the rakyat, that person will be our candidate.

“Victory in the election is the priority and we do not want to see position in the party’s leadership be used as yardstick for a member to be selected as a candidate for the election,” he said.

Using Warisan Lahad Datu as an example, Shafie explained that there are only 11 branches there and only 70 people will decide who they want to be a candidate.

“Does this reflect that just because these 70 people chose an individual, that person qualifies to be a candidate?” he asked.

“Because those casting their votes are the 90,000 constituents, as I have said before, when a person is elected to a leadership position, it is not a confirmation that the individual will be a candidate for the party in the election,” said the Semporna Member of Parliament.

On the issue of Warisan going into the GE15 on its own, Shafie said at the state level it is ready to join forces with Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) but cannot force the latter if they are not interested in working together.

On the national level, it is important for Warisan to strengthen itself first, he said, adding that what is more important is working together with the rakyat, not with the components of a ‘big tent’.

“It is the rakyat that will determine who the country’s leaders are, the rakyat is the one with the power and if they want a change in the political landscape, they can do it, and this is what happened in the GE14,” he pointed out.

To the question on the minimum number of parliamentary seats Warisan will contest in, Shafie said: “if PBS is willing to work with us, we will sit down and discuss. I know where to adjust, I know where PBS’ strength is.

“The intention (of working together) is to get what Sabah has been demanding for, its rights fulfilled. If we can strengthen this through a cooperation with PBS, the voices of Sabahans will be louder,” he said.

“We are Sabahans but also Malaysians that is why we (Warisan) expanded to Peninsular Malaysia. We cannot make changes without the support of the 168 MPs from Peninsular Malaysia.

“If there are countries like Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States where the government is formed by a single party, why can’t we do it? This may be an ambitious thing but we have to start somewhere to change the political landscape of the country.

“It is not about race or religion, it is about the livelihood of the people,” he added.

When asked if Warisan will also be contesting in Peninsular Malaysia, Shafie said consideration will be given when the time comes, adding that they have identified the states and are in the process of evaluating the possibility of contesting there.