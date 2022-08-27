Wong Soon Koh returns unopposed as PSB president

KUCHING (Aug 27): Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has returned unopposed as Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president following the party’s third triennial delegates conference (TDC) today, which elected the new lineup of the party’s Central Committee Members for the terms 2022 to 2024.

Dr Johnical Rayong is named Deputy President I, while Baru Bian the Secretary-General.

There are four Senior Vice Presidents, namely Dato Ranum Mina, Datuk Janet Lau, Ali Adap, and Dr Rabaah Tudin.

There are seven Vice Presidents, namely Datuk Lawrence Lai, Andrew Shilling Banggit, Elly Lawai Ngalai, Dato David Lau, Norina Umoi Utot, Yakup Khalid, and Kong Tze Ling.

Wong said with the new Central Committee Members lineup, the party will call for a separate meeting after this to chart out their programmes and activities.

“We have Deputy President I and II, Senior Vice President I to IV, and Vice President I to VII. It does not mean that they are Vice President I to VII and they have nothing to do. We are going to allocate specific duties to each one of them and they will be in charge of something.

“It is in accordance with our party constitution that we have so many office bearers lined up,” he told a press conference after the TDC concluded.

On the vacant Deputy President II post, Wong said the person has not been elected.

“We will wait,” he said when asked if there is any candidate for the post.

Other posts in the new line up are Wilson Entabang as Vice President/Youth Chairman, and Wong Hie Ping as Vice President/Wanita Chairman.

Desmond Cheng Hwa Tang is the Treasurer, Tan Kay Hok (Organising Secretary), Elsiy Tinggang (Publicity Secretary), Leong Wei Ping (Training Secretary), and Annie Ho Chui Lang (Welfare Secretary).

Keith Chin Ksiun is the Deputy Secretary-General I, Tan Choon Poh is the Deputy Secretary-General II, and Lau Chai Hing is the Assistant Treasurer.

There are two Assistant Organising Secretaries namely Dr Bernard Tahim and Iana Akam, and two Assistant Publicity Secretaries namely Sze Kuan San and Leo Yong Jin.

Frankie Junau and Tan Chong Peng are the Assistant Training Secretary I and II respectively, while Dr Low Chong Nguan and Bengkil Jimi are the Assistant Welfare Secretary I and II respectively.

There are four Assistant Secretaries namely Liu Thian Leong, Stanley Ajang, Toh Jack Kuong, and Yeo Ngee Poh.

In addition, there are 29 other committee members.

The Advisors of the party are Dr Chou Chii Ming and Suzanne Lee Tze Ha.