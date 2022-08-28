Abd Karim: Inclusion of youths vital to bridge social, generational gap

MIRI (Aug 28): The youths can be a positive force for nation’s holistic development and ought to be given more opportunity in community activities in order to bridge the social gap, said Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Citing on a recent study carried out by Malaysia Youth Development Index Institute, Abdul Karim pointed out that the findings on the big social gap between youths and the community was due to having not enough involvement of youths in community activities and volunteerism, as such.

“The government hopes more youths can come forward to take part in any activities or programmes implemented so that the social gap between the youths and the local community can be bridged,” he said when officiating at the State Level National Youth Day celebration with its theme ‘#inimasakita’ at Institut Kemahiran Belia Negara (IKBN) Miri yesterday.

According to him, various youth and sports initiatives have been implemented by the government through his ministry and various other agencies, to improve the quality of youths in all aspects.

The National Youth Day celebration saw Robson Jok Laeng and Hannah Maria Lamat being awarded the State Level National Perdana Youth Award (Anugerah Perdana Belia Negeri Negara) for the Men Individual and Women Individual categories respectively, meanwhile the first-runners-up were Harish Abdullah (Men) and Lyona Stephen (Women).

For the organisation category, Kelab Belia Permata Halaman Kurung Sian (Berlian) Sarawak emerged champion while the first-runner-up was Kelab Rakan Muda Bandar Bintulu.

Abdul Karim said selections for the awards were done by a group of panel comprising senior lecturer for Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanity Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Dr Dzulzalani Eden; lecturer for Faculty of Cognitive Sciences and Human Development Unimas Dr Nur Fatihah Abdullah Bandar and Saberkas Negeri Sarawak executive secretary Iszuan Haroni.

“We hope the award recipients will continue to contribute to the development of youths in the state, as well as become icons and inspirations for all other youths,” said Abdul Karim.

Also present at the event were Deputy Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development I, Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu; Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development II, Dr Ripin Lamat; Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf and Sarawak Youths and Sports Department Director, Lamat Nyalau.