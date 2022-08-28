Agong, Raja Permaisuri congratulate new world badminton champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 28): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have congratulated national men’s badminton doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik for becoming the first Malaysians to win the World Badminton Championships.

“Their Majesties have both expressed a sense of joy and pride over the success which has also enhanced Malaysia’s name in world badminton,” read a post on the Istana Negara’s official Fworld bacebook page today.

Aaron and Wooi Yik ended Malaysia’s 45-year wait to win the World Championships as the world number six pair defeated Indonesian duo Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra 21-19, 21-14 in the final at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Japan today.

The post said Aaron and Wooi Yik’s excellent achievements proved that Malaysia was capable of producing world-class athletes.

“It also proves that with dedication, a high fighting spirit and earnest effort, Malaysians are able to compete and succeed at the world level,” read the post.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also expressed hope that the achievement would motivate Aaron-Wooi Yik to train and work harder to face the upcoming tournaments and be a source of inspiration for all Malaysians.

“Their Majesties wish Aaron and Wooi Yik the best of luck and continued success,” added the post. — Bernama