Amanita engages Sibu housewives in neighbourhood safety

SIBU (Aug 28): The Amanita squad has chosen Taman Kemuyang for its ‘Taman Angkat’ programme so as to encourage housewives to be the eyes and ears of the police to ensure the safety of their housing areas.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said Amanita or ‘Peace Lady’ is a special unit established in March 2013 by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in its effort to gain information on crime activities, especially in the residential areas.

“Amanita encourages closer rapport and involvement between the police force and the people of the housing area, especially among the housewives, as they are always at home and constantly know the development of their neighbourhood,” he said at the launching of the event at Peryatim Taman Kemunyang here yesterday.

“When you see some suspicious activities in your area, immediately contact the police. Housewives are the right people to channel information because they are always at home and constantly know the development of neighbourhood,” he pointed out, expressing hope that the collaboration would reduce crime rates.

“Although the situation here in Taman Kemuyang is under control, this place was chosen for the residents here to be cautious and to help the police,” he said.

He hoped the newly launched Amanita at Taman Kemuyang would create housewives that are able to defend themselves, family and their properties as well as to forge good cooperation with the police in crime prevention efforts.

Meanwhile, chairman of Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) Taman Kemuyang Abang Mohamad Abang Jes was of the view that a mini police station or ‘pondok polis’ be built at Taman Kemuyang due to its vast housing which has more than 1,200 units of houses.

Also present at the event was Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata.