Bringing back a near-forgotten art

‘Belikan’ maker strives to preserve Iban’s traditional boat lute, helping it to evolve rather than go extinct

ARTIST Hayree Hashim first found out about ‘belikan’ from a newspaper article about a local organisation wanting to revive the near-forgotten stringed musical instrument of the Ibans, resembling the more famous ‘sape’ of the Orang Ulu.

In that 2019 write-up, head of Academy of Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Asadia) Mabong Unggang was quoted as having said that belikan was last known to have been played in public over six decades ago, and was featured in a documentary by former Sarawak Museum curator Tom Harrison.

“The belikan that Asadia produced was based on a model obtained from one found at an antique shop near the Kuching Waterfront, one from a friend in Betong – Edmond Ranta, one from a Chinese trader in Saribas, and one from Iban culture expert Dato Sri Edmund Langgu.

“We blended them all together and came up with our own design,” said Mabong in a statement published in the article.

It piqued Hayree’s interest and he set out to know more about this particular type of boat lute.

Gradually, the interest turned to passion and he proceeded to learn how to make one.

“I actually started with making sape, which I learned from Master Dines Ngau Wan, a Kayan from Uma Bawang.

“From there, I researched more and more about belikan. I practised my sape-crafting skills into making belikan,” Hayree, 28, told thesundaypost in Miri.

The belikan is categorised as one of many boat lutes – a family of plucked stringed instruments found throughout the island of Borneo. Generally carved from one piece of wood, each lute has a boat-like rounded body; hence, the name.

Instruments include the famous sape, the ‘tapi’ of the Lun Bawang, the ‘sundatang’ of Sabah, the ‘kasapi’ of Brunei, and the ‘kecapi’ in Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Like-minded community

Hayree said it had been very fortunate for him to have others sharing his passion in wanting to bring back the belikan.

“I’m not alone in this. I’m lucky to be able to collaborate with a few of my friends who have the same interest too, namely Catriona Maddocks from Catama Borneo and Howard Deri, a musician.

“We started gathering information about this instrument together and doing our best to prevent it from going extinct,” said Hayree, who graduated with a Degree in Industrial Design from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak in 2017, and is now a full-time boat lute maker.

He and fellow boat lute enthusiasts recently launched the website, www.borneoboatlute.com, to reach new audiences. They also formed a collective movement called ‘Borneo Boat Lute Revival’, with the main objective of gathering information and highlighting the endangered boat lutes of the native communities of the region.

“I do hope what we do would help ensure that the young people from the native communities could learn more about these disappearing instruments and contribute to the revival efforts.

“I, myself, started studying and conducting research on belikan in 2020. At that time, I was only focusing on the research part, not yet playing the instrument.

“I was inspired to be able to make the belikan because being an Iban myself, I felt that it was my responsibility to carry on my ethnic heritage for it to be known by the younger generation in the future,” he said.

Raising awareness

Hayree described the belikan as a two-string and fretless boat lute, made from light wood such as ‘pelaie’ (Alstonia scholaris, or blackboard wood) or ‘jelutong’ (Dyera costulata).

Through their research under Borneo Boat Lute Revival, Hayree and Maddocks discovered that there were two distinct varieties of belikan; the belikan found in the Rajang region is similar in appearance to the sape, while the belikan from Saribas is a small-bodied lute with a sound plate on the front.

“Both types are very rarely found in Iban communities nowadays,” said Hayree.

“Unlike other boat lutes, belikan is on the brink of extinction. So far, we have only found one individual who is still playing belikan, Dato Sri Edmund Langgu.

“He is also our main source of information in this journey of reviving the belikan.”

Also under Borneo Boat Lute Revival collective, Hayree and his friends held exhibitions on boat lutes at the Rainforest World Music Festival in Kuching and Borneo Jazz Festival in Miri this year, with the aim of highlighting this family of stringed musical instruments to the public which, hopefully, would encourage more people to go and find out more about them.

“That was our first big step in introducing and creating awareness of the belikan to a wider audience. I would regard these two events as the most memorable moment throughout my involvement with playing the belikan.

“After a few years of researching and learning about the belikan, we finally can bring it up to another level – not only for it to be known by the locals, but also by the international audience,” said Hayree, adding that they had received encouraging feedback from those attending the exhibitions.

Not without its challenges

On the support received from his family, friends and colleagues, Hayree said: “They are very supportive and always encourage me to do more for this Iban musical instrument.”

That said, he said the journey had not been without its challenges.

“There’s not much legit information about the belikan, and even fewer people who know this instrument – let alone know how to play it.

“So scarce is the information about the belikan that many people doubt its existence,” he said.

This made Hayree more adamant in making sure that the belikan would make a comeback.

“I hope that more people would take the initiative of learning more about the belikan, playing it, accomplishing it, and then sharing what they know with more people so that instead of dying, the belikan would be slowly evolving.”

Hayree also pointed out to those wanting to start playing the belikan, or any other traditional musical instruments especially those of their own community, to first know its history and the story behind it.

“It would be great if you could seek advice and guidance from older folks because having a strong cultural knowledge base is crucial to avoid cultural appropriation,” he added.

According to Maddocks, the Borneo Boat Lute Revival is a collective of musicians, researchers, cultural practitioners and creatives from throughout Sarawak, Sabah, Kalimantan and the United Kingdom.

She said it was formed in 2019, when they were awarded the INXO Arts Grant and later, received funds from CENDANA.

“We are all cultural enthusiasts dedicated to elevating the knowledge of these endangered indigenous instruments that can be found across Borneo Island. The sape, which has become an iconic symbol of Sarawak’s creative heritage, is the famous cousin of this family, and we’re hoping that the revival efforts that the sape has gone through in the past 20 years could also be applied to the Iban belikan, as well as the Lunbawang and Lun Dayeh ‘tapi’, the ‘sundatang’ of Sabah and the rest of the instrument family,” said Maddocks, who is the creative director of Catama Borneo and also co-founder of Borneo Bengkel.

She said since 2019, they had been carrying out research trips to visit the elders and practitioners to learn the traditional making techniques, as well as visiting one another to share the knowledge and processes.

“We’ve also done a lot of historical research looking through old books and journals to find descriptions and images of some of the instruments that are almost extinct.”

Maddocks has been working closely with various museums to review and amend their collections – the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the British Museum in London and the Pitt Rivers in Oxford have all corrected misidentified instruments in their collection.

“Even the newly-opened Borneo Cultures Museum has mislabelled a ‘tapi’ instrument as a ‘slim sape’, that we’re trying to get correctly labelled,” she said.

Maddocks said apart from Hayree, other Borneo Boat Lute Revival members Gindung Mc Feddy Simon who is a ‘sundatang’ musician, and Rining Peter Paris who is a Lunbawang ‘tapi’ player, also make their own instruments.

“Alongside renowned ‘Sape Bali’ musician Salomon Gau, they represented these instruments at the recent Rainforest World Music Festival and Borneo Jazz Festival.”

On www.borneoboatlute.com, Maddocks added that they were currently building the website – a collaboration between social enterprises Catama Borneo and Tuyang Initiative, as well as a creative tech company Ctrl-D.

“It features commissioned artwork by talented artist Zariq Hanif of Kertas Papel, with the hopes that we can reach a wider audience and share this unique indigenous knowledge with the world before it’s too late,” said Maddocks.