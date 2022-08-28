China’s Consulate pledges aid to Chinese independent schools in Sarawak

SIBU (Aug 28): China’s Consul General Xing Weiping reaffirms his pledge of RM75,000 financial contribution to Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Boards of Management (Sha Dong Zong) and RM25,000 to Sibu Chinese Schools Board of Management (Sibu Dong Zong).

The China’s Consul General in Kuching was on a recent visit here to ink a memorandum with Sha Dong Zong and Sibu Dong Zong, both represented by its Chairman Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau Lee Ming.

“We will sign the agreement first before giving out the allocations for the purchase of the necessary equipment to combat against Covid-19,” Xing said prior to his visit to the Chinese Cultural Hall at Level 6, Wisma Hua Wen Du Zhong yesterday.

In his brief remarks, Lau expressed gratitude to Xing for his pledge in helping the Chinese Independent Schools in Sarawak, comprising 232 Chinese primary schools and 14 Chinese secondary schools.

“The China Consul General in Kuching is well aware of the difficulties encountered by these Chinese schools in developing Chinese education, hence we are providing financial aid including RM10,000 one-off contributions for good students to pursue their studies in China,” he said.

He added the Consulate General had also provided online training to local Chinese teachers last year during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Physical teachers’ training is expected to start this coming October but because of the Unified Examination Certification (UEC) examination which is also slated to be held in October, we decided to postpone the training to March 2023,” he noted.

On students returning to China to study, Lau said China had already allowed the students to return to China to study.