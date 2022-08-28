Covid-19: Sarawak records 760 new infections from Aug 21-27

KUCHING (Aug 28): Sarawak recorded 760 new Covid-19 infections during the Aug 21-27 week, according to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website.

The highest number of daily new cases for the week was recorded on Aug 23 at 161, followed Aug 24 (120 new cases), Aug 25 (119 new cases), Aug 27 (115 new cases), Aug 26 (105 new cases), Aug 22 (78 new cases) and Aug 21 (62 new cases).

This week, the 30-39 age group made up 20.3 per cent of the cases, followed by the 18-29 age group (20 per cent), the 40-49 age group (11.8 per cent), the 50-59 age group (9.7 per cent) and the 70-79 age group (8.6 per cent).

Sarawak has a cumulative total of 312,532 infections, to date.

The state still had 1,091 active cases, as of yesterday.

Nationally, a total of 18,715 new infections were recorded over the same week.

Malaysia’s highest number of daily new cases for the week was recorded on Aug 25 at 3,206, followed by Aug 26 (3,118 new cases), Aug 23 (2,722 new cases), Aug 24 (2,636 new cases), Aug 27 (2,491 new cases), Aug 21 (2,464 new cases) and Aug 22 (2,078 new cases).

The country had a total of 4,774,003 infections, and 34,508 active cases, as of yesterday.

This week, the 18-29 age group contributed 25.7 per cent of the cases, followed by the 30-39 age group (24.9 per cent), the 40-49 age group (14.9 per cent), the 50-59 age group (8.7 per cent) and the 60-69 age group (5.8 per cent).

Meanwhile, the intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients in Sarawak was 54.3 per cent yesterday.

This was below the national rate which stood at 63.9 per cent.

Other states and territories that recorded ICU bed usage rates below the national rate included Terengganu (61.9 per cent), Putrajaya (60 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (59.2 per cent), Perak (52.7 per cent), Melaka (50 per cent), Pahang (47 per cent), Penang (44.3 per cent) and Perlis (42.1 per cent).

Labuan recorded the lowest ICU bed utilisation rate at 28.6 per cent.