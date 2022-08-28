DAP regrets, accepts Warisan’s decision to go solo

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 28): DAP Sabah chairman Frankie Poon regrets that Warisan is going solo in the 15th general election.

Poon said DAP and Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah allies have consistently urged Opposition parties that are like-minded such as MUDA and Warisan to form a united front to fight against the BN-Umno government in the upcoming election.

“It is regrettable to witness Warisan officially declaring that they are going solo into the polls,” Poon, who is Tanjong Papat statr assemblyman, said in a statement on Sunday.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal on Saturday told a press conference that he has identified all the candidates for both State and Parliamentary seats in the upcoming election.

“For the past few months, despite Warisan leaders distributing baseless and slandering leaflets attacking DAP and PH, we have not closed the door for negotiations and welcome them to come back to the roundtable. However, it is unfortunate that they are distancing themselves from PH and potentially causing multi-cornered fights among opposition camp,” said Poon.

In 2020, he said Warisan campaigned against political frogs and wanted to eliminate political frogs once and for all but after that, Warisan decided to take up three political frogs from DAP after numerous MPs and assemblymen left Warisan.

“It was even a heartbreaking moment when we were advocating for a united Opposition, Warisan decided to turn on our backs and contest in five seats in Johor that were won by PH in 2018,” he said.

Poon said the people were also puzzled on why Warisan started to campaign in seats that have been won by DAP and PKR in Sabah, but Shafie’s statement on Saturday clarified everything.

“The people will now judge for themselves on who divided the Opposition and betrayed their loyal allies.

“Nonetheless, DAP accepts the decision made by Warisan. DAP will move on and continue to focus on building an opposition coalition in facing the next general election. We believe that the opposition should stay united in order to win the next election,” he added.

Poon believes PH will remain as the best choice for the people because it stands for reform agendas that the people and the nation needs most.

“Evidently, through the MoU, PH was able to push the government to pass the Anti-Hopping Law, Najib being prisoned for his wrongdoings, PAC chairman being from the Opposition and then exposing the LCS scandal that involved billions. More importantly, because of MoU and PH’s insistence, Sabah is now one of three equal partners in the federation of Malaysia following constitutional amendment passed in Parliament by bi-partisan efforts,” he said.

Poon urges fellow Sabahans to continue to choose PH who has been proven to introduce reforms and policies for a better Sabah and Malaysia.