GRS roadshow begins in Keningau

KENINGAU (Aug 28): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor officiated the first Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) roadshow in the state here on Sunday.

Hajiji who is also GRS chairman joined the party’s leaders as well as members of its component parties for lunch at the Dewan Kompleks Keningau.

More than 7,000 people attended the program here which also saw the presence of Parti Solidariti Sabah Tanah Airku president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey G. Kitingan, United Sabah National Organisation president Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Pandikar Amin Haji Mulia, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) deputy president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Yee Moh Chai and Sabah Progressive Party deputy president Japiril Suhaimin.

Also in attendance were Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat president Datuk Peter Anthony, Parti Cinta Sabah president Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah deputy president Rina Jainal and Liberal Democratic Sabah leaders.

This is the first GRS’s roadshow which will also be conducted in other districts.