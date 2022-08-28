Kota Marudu folks want roads, water, visionary leaders

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 28): Parti MUDA Sabah on Saturday made a trip to Kota Marudu to distribute food aid and monetary assistance, as well as meet with the local community as part of the Malaysia Maju programme which the party launched on August 20.

It went to four locations in Kota Marudu, namely Kampung Samparita, Kampung Taritipan, Kampung Rasak Darat and Restoran Singgah Hati.

In a meeting with the community, MUDA Sabah members also obtained feedback on their #3UntukMalaysia aspirations in conjunction with the Malaysia Maju programme.

As a result, #3UntukMalaysia aspirations of the local community from the four locations include good basic infrastructure, especially roads; water supply; and visionary leaders for the development of Kota Marudu.

At Kampung Samparita, MUDA Sabah members led by chairman Amos Thien met the family in a recent viral case where the parents carried their child’s body for about an hour on the road by foot.

To ease the burden of the family, MUDA Sabah extended food and monetary assistance. Amos also extended heartfelt condolences over the painful experience the family was put through, due to bad road infrastructure.

“Road maintenance issues that are commonly talked about need to be solved immediately. No more Sabahans should have to go through such a horrible experience. Basic infrastructure like good roads is crucial to support the mobility of local communities.

“Not only that, well-maintained roads can also spur economic activity and enhance access to education,” said Amos.

At Kampung Taritipan, majority of locals lament frequent disruption of water supply.

Also in attendance during the trip was MUDA Sabah secretary Warence Mudin who said locals had become jaded against voting due to the water supply issue.

“Most of the villagers we met said, ‘Solve the water supply problem first, then we’ll vote.’ They are too disheartened by leaders who failed to safeguard their basic needs.

“I’d like to emphasise that the most basic problems like water supply need to be solved before any leaders even dream of governing the state or the country,” said Warence.

Political apathy stemming from politicians who fail to deliver on their promises was also apparent in Kampung Rasak Darat. The local community there want visionary leaders for Kota Marudu, to better safeguard the people’s interest.

There were also those who shared their grievances about voting centres being too far from where they lived. The journey to voting centres cost too much and take too long that they simply could not afford it, they said.

To conclude the Kota Marudu trip at Restoran Singgah Hati, Faezrah Rizalman of the Malaysia Maju Secretariat reiterated that elected representatives need to spend more time with and be closer to their constituents. This is crucial to ensure the needs of the people translate to relevant and people-centric policies, she said.

“If they wish to do a better job, elected representatives need to get closer to their constituents so that the policies shaped reflect what the people want.

“Now that we will be seeing more new voters entering the political arena with the Undi 18 amendment, the youth are also becoming more aware and wholeheartedly agree that there needs to be a change in leadership to achieve prosperity across the board,” said Faezrah.