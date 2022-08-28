Kota Marudu’s oldest and only Chinese-medium kindergarten moves to new building

KOTA MARUDU (Aug 28): After 48 years, the Khoi Ming Kindergarten, which is the district’s oldest and only Chinese-medium preschool, has now moved into a new building, just steps away from its old site.

The construction of the RM3 million kindergarten was made possible with the support and contribution from the Federal and State governments, private companies, non-governmental organisations and individuals, which houses 15 classrooms and a children’s playground.

Describing the effort as a true reflection of integration and unity, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili added that the gesture should be emulated by other states as well.

“They have set a great example of hard work and cooperation to ensure our young children can enjoy a better and comfortable environment to start off their education years. This is truly a model that should be followed by other states in the country,” he said when launching the new building here on Sunday.

The Khoi Ming Kindergarten was first opened in 1968 with just 24 preschoolers, but it stopped operation a year later due to the lack of school children.

It was re-opened in 1974, and was put under the care of the Dewan Perniagaan Tiong Hua Kota Marudu in 1995.

“Today, the kindergarten has 350 preschoolers, of which 70 per cent are Bumiputeras.

“Preschool is an important phase in a student’s educational life. It is their first step to schooling years and where a child learns and develops their interest in studies. As such it is vital to offer them a good and comfortable learning experience before they move to the higher levels,” said Ongkili.

He believes that education is the best investment in life, and a ticket to improve one’s future.

“Do not use poverty as an excuse to skip school, because education is your ticket to change your future,” he said.