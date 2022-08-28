Lahad Datu MP Mohamaddin joining Parti Bangsa Malaysia

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 28): Lahad Datu MP Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi has announced that he is joining Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

“I chose to join PBM after scrutinising the party’s constitution which is the basis of its formation and that is fighting for the implementation of autonomy and the rights of the Borneo region as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963,” Mohamaddin, who is also Segama assemblyman said in a press conference today.

Also present at the press conference was PBM president cum Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng.

Mohamaddin, who was tourism, arts and culture minister in the Pakatan Harapan administration, won Lahad Datu parliamentary seat and Segama state seat under a Parti Warisan ticket. He quit Warisan to join Bersatu and left to be independent.

