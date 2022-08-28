Man arrested in Miri for suspected involvement in drug trafficking

MIRI (Aug 28): Police have arrested a man at the Miri Waterfront Commercial Centre on Friday (Aug 26) for allegedly being involved in drug trafficking.

District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu, in a press statement, said the arrest of the 24-year-old suspect was made by a team from the Miri District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division at around 3.30pm.

“An inspection conducted on the man found various types of drugs estimated at RM9,074.05,” he added.

Alexson said the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and whipping not less than 15 strokes.

He took the opportunity to advise those with information regarding drug abuse activities to immediately report it to the nearest police station to enable action can be taken.